CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $72,293.70 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $72,293.70 and $9.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 92,985,176 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

