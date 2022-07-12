Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $174.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.82. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $447,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,933,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,019,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,143 shares of company stock worth $14,990,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

