Cott (TSE:BCB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB – Get Rating) (NYSE:COT) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$19.71 and last traded at C$19.52. 1,160,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 429% from the average session volume of 219,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.03.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 976.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.52.
About Cott (TSE:BCB)
