Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.30 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.17). Approximately 19,796 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 94,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.18).

The company has a market cap of £12.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Coral Products’s payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £4,250 ($5,054.71).

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, vacuum formed, fabricated products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

