Comparing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Priority Technology and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 267.65%. Given Priority Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Priority Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology -0.37% -0.27% 0.02% Ucommune International -190.35% -31.55% -16.71%

Volatility & Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Priority Technology and Ucommune International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.61 $1.39 million ($0.44) -9.11 Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.09 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.05

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ucommune International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Priority Technology beats Ucommune International on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology (Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services and a suite of integrated accounts payable automation solutions to various financial institutions and card networks; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. The company serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Ucommune International (Get Rating)

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

