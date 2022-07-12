Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

JVA stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Coffee has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of 86.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

