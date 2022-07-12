Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading Down 0.6%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 13,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 280,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

