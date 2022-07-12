CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.88 Per Share

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.88 ($0.11) per share on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CMCX stock opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.32) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 12 month low of GBX 212.50 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 488 ($5.80). The firm has a market cap of £797.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,128.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 260.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($356.59).

CMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.88) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

