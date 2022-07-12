Citigroup (NYSE:C) Earns Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reissued their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $44.93 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

