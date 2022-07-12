Cindicator (CND) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Cindicator (CND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $504.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

CND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

