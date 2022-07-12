China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.31 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

