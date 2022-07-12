Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,713 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $82,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.43. 25,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,475. The company has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.