Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,349,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 251,903 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.79% of Terreno Realty worth $99,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $56.50. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,049. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.04. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 108.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

In related news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

