Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $94.69 Million Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,490,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,948 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 6.10% of Impinj worth $94,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,115. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 4,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $252,729.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,824.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,412 shares of company stock worth $960,090 over the last ninety days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

