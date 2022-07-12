ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $432.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at $499,574.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.