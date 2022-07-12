C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $46.80 on Friday. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.21 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

In other C&F Financial news, Director James H. Hudson III sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $112,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,093.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFFI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

