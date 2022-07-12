Centerpoint Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,271,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,493,000 after purchasing an additional 103,114 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 70,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

CL traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.05. 32,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,356. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.