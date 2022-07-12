Centerpoint Advisors LLC Increases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 1,424.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 62,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 412,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,889,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.