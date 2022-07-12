Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Eversource Energy accounts for about 0.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.13.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.82%.

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.22.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $596,029 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

