Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.85 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Celo has a market cap of $371.11 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00109886 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00017960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,833,963 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

