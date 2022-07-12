Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Cedar Fair to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.68. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.28 million. Cedar Fair’s revenue was up 920.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.