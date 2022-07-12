Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NYSE:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

