Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.
Shares of NYSE:CBOE opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
