Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.52. 211,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,126. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

