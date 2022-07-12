Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,144. The company has a market capitalization of $533.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.45. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $134.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.31.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $205,268.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,202,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 17,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $603,892.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,860. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardlytics by 280.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics (Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

