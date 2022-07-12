Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. 31,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,434. The firm has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

