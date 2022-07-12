Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 114.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 224,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.