Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Trading 3.5% Higher

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.98 and last traded at $26.79. 2,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.00.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $735.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. Caleres’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 35,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $904,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,446 shares in the company, valued at $15,648,010.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 13,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $371,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Caleres by 523.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

