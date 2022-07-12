Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.24 and last traded at $61.85. 9,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,222,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.98.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Builders FirstSource ( NASDAQ:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 47.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

