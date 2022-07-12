Brokerages Set Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Target Price at $29.81

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.81.

Separately, Raymond James raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,706,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 431,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,883 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.