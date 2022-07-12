Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.20–$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.13 million. Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.82–$0.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.79.

BRZE stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $325,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,331 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,609. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $762,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

