Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

DVY stock opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.867 dividend. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

