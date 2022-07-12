Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Shares Purchased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals accounts for about 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Black Stone Minerals worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 132,907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 80,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 431,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. 16.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. 4,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,164. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

