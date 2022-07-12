BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 311.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 263,328 shares during the period. BioMarin Pharmaceutical makes up about 2.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.19% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $26,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,399,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,671,000 after buying an additional 76,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,363,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,253,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of BMRN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,899. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,983 shares in the company, valued at $28,024,677.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,161 shares of company stock worth $8,762,980. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

