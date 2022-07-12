Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of Bio-Path stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.47% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

