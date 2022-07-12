BinaryX Price Tops $113.52 on Major Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $229.64 million and $15.14 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for approximately $113.52 or 0.00585154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005696 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00173407 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

