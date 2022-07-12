BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 0.1%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,534.20 ($53.93) and last traded at GBX 4,545 ($54.06). 73,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 66,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,550 ($54.12).
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,275.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,357.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,071.73.
BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)
