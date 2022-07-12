BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 0.1%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,534.20 ($53.93) and last traded at GBX 4,545 ($54.06). 73,231 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 66,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,550 ($54.12).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,275.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,357.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,071.73.

BH Macro Company Profile (LON:BHMG)

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

