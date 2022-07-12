Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.69). Approximately 7,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 126,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.50 ($1.71).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.20 million and a PE ratio of 7,125.00.

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

