Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 657 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 163,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 209,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

