Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 115,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.