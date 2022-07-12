Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 2,204 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

