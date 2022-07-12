Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($67.00) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($59.00) price target on Basf in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €82.00 ($82.00) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($66.00) price target on Basf in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €1.65 ($1.65) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.27 ($41.27). 3,447,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a 12 month low of €39.33 ($39.33) and a 12 month high of €69.52 ($69.52). The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.49.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

