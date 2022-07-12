Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Lapides Asset Management LLC

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 23.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $70.67. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

