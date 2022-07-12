Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.
BNED stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 436,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,104. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
