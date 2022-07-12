Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BNED stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 436,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,104. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 42,666 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth about $513,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,491 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

