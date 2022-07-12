Barclays Cuts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $167.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.64.

NYSE ITW opened at $182.94 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $177.03 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.62. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

