Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $133.48 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,885 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $133,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.58.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.01. The stock had a trading volume of 74,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

