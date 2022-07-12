Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 661,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,738 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of LendingTree worth $79,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.72. 1,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $217.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.72.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

