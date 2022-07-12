Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AXSM. Cowen increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.43.

AXSM opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $65.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,441,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $699,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,591,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

