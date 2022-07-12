Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.21.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Astrotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech Co. ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Astrotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

