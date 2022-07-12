Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.21.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 909.47%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.
Astrotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.