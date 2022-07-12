Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $22.78 million and approximately $393,060.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.91 or 0.99970121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. Its launch date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,155,579,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

