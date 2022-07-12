Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

